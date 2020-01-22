Rumble Make Deal with Elmira

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Continuing to remain very proactive in their commitment to further improve their hockey club, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) have announced on this date another significant player transaction which takes effect immediately.

On this date, the Rumble Bees of Battle Creek have acquired rambunctious right wing Willie Daigneault and left wing Austin Petrie from their FPHL Eastern Division rivals, the Elmira Enforcers, in exchange for undisclosed financial considerations.

Daigneault, 21, is in his first pro season, having arrived into the professional ranks following a solid two-years' junior hockey stint in the WSHL (Western States Hockey League) with the Long Beach Bombers. Having gained notoriety for his feisty, aggressive on-ice persona, the 5-7, 170lb product of Gibbons, BC amassed 114-PIM in 47-games in the 2018-19 season with the Long Beach club while also making solid, steady contributions offensively with (14-15-29). Thus far this current campaign in Elmira, Daigneault recorded 66-PIM in 17-outings; 17(1-0-1).

Petrie, 22, is in his second FPHL season, having launched his pro career last season, in 2018-19, with brief stays in both Danville and Elmira. In this present season, the 5-10, 165lb forward has seen action with both the Watertown Wolves as well as the Enforcers, totaling 28-games. Prior to the commencement of his professional hockey endeavors, the native of St. Louis, MO saw considerable action in the junior hockey ranks in the GMHL as well as the NOJHL and USPHL.

Both Daigneault and Petrie should be ready to make their Battle Creek premiere appearances this upcoming weekend when the Rumble Bees journey to Danbury, CT for a two-games in two-nights series against the Eastern Division front-running Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena. The weekend set will open Friday night and climax Saturday night with both games having an opening face-off of 8:00 pm with broadcast time for both games on the docket for 7:30 pm on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

The Rumble Bees next home action will feature their biggest promotional extravaganza bonanza of their maiden voyage campaign. On the weekend of Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th when the Battle Creek club hosts in-state and Western Divisional rival Port Huron at The Rink Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees organization will be presenting on February 7th, "Ladies Night" and "Superheroes Night," with all Ladies tickets discounted to only $5! In addition, prizes will be awarded for the best Superheroes' costumes. On Saturday, February 8th, it will be "Star Wars Night" as the team will wear special "Star Wars" themed jerseys which will be auctioned immediately following the game. Also, many of the "Star Wars" characters will be in the Rumble Bees hockey house interacting with the fans.

Rumble Bees tickets are available at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek; by phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any media platforms @bcrumblebees.

