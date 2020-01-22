Hein Nets Three, Downs Prowlers 3-2

Fred Hein is a bonafide Prowler killer.

For the second time this season, Fred Hein scored all three of the Dashers goal en route to a 3-2 Danville victory.

Hein got the scoring going early, when just :58 seconds into the game, Hein scored from behind the goal line, banking a shot off of Cory Simons.

Dalton Jay would tie it up in the second, splitting a pair of defensemen and finally breaking through the wall of Jesse Gordichuk.

It would only take Danville a few minutes before Hein got behind the Prowlers defense and netted his second goal of the night.

A few moments into the third period, Zach Zulkancyz would poke in a shot that bounced off the trapper of Gordichuk.

However, Hein was on a mission, netting his third and final goal from the top of the left wing circle.

It would be that goal that turned out to be the decisive blow.

Despite a flurry of shots from the Prowlers in the final 40 minutes, Gordichuk showed why he was one of the best goalies in the FPHL, stopping 55 of Port Huron's 57 shot attempts.

"It was that first period where we gave up 20-something shots," said coach Joe Pace of his teams performance. "We had to battle back after those first couple shifts and it put us behind the eight ball."

The Prowlers road does not get any easier, as they head east to take on the Elmira Enforcers, who recently traded for Tyler Gjurich, the leading scorer in the FPHL.

"You just gotta stay loose and have fun," said Pace. "Just get refocused for the next task at hand. This game is over so we move on."

Port Huron will see action again Friday night at First Arena in Elmira. Puck drops at 7:05.

