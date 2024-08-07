Ems Suffer Worst Loss of the Season

August 7, 2024

Vancouver, BC - The Ems dropped game 1 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 19-2. It was just a 3-run game through the first 5 innings, but the game got away from them late as Vancouver scored 16 runs in the final 3 innings.

These games are never fun at the moment, but when you play 132 games in a season every team is going to have a night like tonight. The Ems were able to put up a couple of runs in the 9th inning to at least Rogers Field with a bit of momentum.

Vancouver's offense was lethal tonight, as they scored 19 runs on 20 hits. One of the fun moments of the game tonight was Thomas Gavello pitched the bottom of the 8th for Eugene. He pitched 2.1 innings last year for Eugene but it was his first outing of the 2024 season. It was the first time this year we've seen Eugene use a position player.

It's always a bit fun to see a position player pitch regardless of the situation. Gavello did end up giving up 5 earned runs, but there was some fun moments mixed in there including an inning ending double play.

Eugene was able to muster up 2 runs in the top of the 9th. On the first pitch of the inning Jonah Cox belted a monster solo home run for his 2nd of the season. Scott Bandura followed it up with a single and a couple of batters later Bryce Eldridge ripped a double to score the 2nd and final run of the night for Eugene.

With this game now in the rearview mirror, the Ems will turn their attention to tomorrow's game. Manuel Mercedes will be the starter for Eugene. A win tomorrow would even up the series at 1 game apiece. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

