AquaSox Drop Series Opener to Hillsboro

August 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OR: The Hillsboro Hops scored six unanswered runs over their final six innings en-route to a 7-3 series opening win over the Everett AquaSox in the opening game of a six-game series at Hillsboro Ballpark, before a crowd of 2,559.

The AquaSox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Michael Arroyo doubled to center and later scored with one out on a single to center past a drawn-in infield by Jared Sundstrom.

The Hops made it 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning on a solo homer from catcher Christian Cerda, who is the reigning Northwest League player of the week.

The Frogs went back out in front in the top of the third. Axel Sanchez led off with a double off the wall in center. Arroyo followed with a two-run home run down the right-field line to give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead. Hillsboro tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning that was capped on a solo home run from Gino Groover.

The Hillsboro starting pitcher, Merrill Kelly, made his first rehab assignment since being placed on the IL on April 20 with a right shoulder strain. He went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out two while throwing 62 pitches.

Hillsboro took the lead for good in the fifth. Junior Franco led off with a triple and scored on an RBI single from Jackson Feltner. Later in the inning with two outs, Gavin Conticello singled to left center to score Feltner which made it 5-3 Hillsboro.

Feltner delivered and an RBI single in the sixth inning to score José Fernandez who had doubled with one out. Groover led off the seventh inning with his second solo homer of the game.

Starting pitcher Ryan Hawks (5-8) completed six innings for the AquaSox. He allowed nine hits and six runs (all earned) while throwing 75 pitches.

Hillsboro reliever Listher Sosa (4-2) turned in three perfect innings and struck out three for the win.

Arroyo batted 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. The homer was his 18th in the minor leagues this season.

