Hops Walk It off in Ten Innings

August 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops took on the Everett AquaSox for the second game of the series on Wednesday night. It took ten innings of work, but the Hops took a 3-2 lead in walk-off fashion to win the game.

A lead-off double and a sacrifice fly allowed the AquaSox to get on the board first, scoring one in the top half of the inning.

Manuel Peña did not wait long to strike back, taking matters into his own hands and homering as the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning.

Tied at 1-1 Everett took the lead once again, as Freddy Bautista hit one deep, putting them up 2-1.

Jimmy Kingsbury got the start for the AquaSox in their bullpen game. Kingsbury pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing one earned run. Gleaner Diaz replaced Kingsbury in the top of the fourth. In 2.1 innings Diaz struck out one and allowed one hit and two walks before getting pulled from the game with two runners on. C.J. Widger replaced him, walking the first batter he faced, but got the next to fly out to end the inning.

Jackson Feltner started off the bottom of the seventh with a double. Manuel Peña hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Feltner and tying the game 2-2.

Jose Cabrera had a solid outing, pitching seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs, striking out four. Yordi Chalas entered the game in the top of the eighth. With two runners on because of back-to-back walks, Chalas struck out the side in a high-leverage situation.

Alfred Morillo took the ball in the ninth, with the game still tied. With two outs and what should have been the third, Tommy Troy committed a throwing error to put a runner on first. Morillo struck out the next batter he faced to end the inning.

Gabriel Sosa was the chosen pitcher from the AquaSox to try to keep the game in their hands. Sosa pitched the eighth and ninth innings, keeping it tied to send the game into extras.

Morillo took on the tenth inning, preventing the AquaSox from taking a lead.

Jason Ruffcorn came in as the closer for Everett in the tenth. Ruffcorn walked two batters, loading the bases due to the ghost runner. Jack Hurley hit a fielder's choice, scoring Manuel Peña to walk it off 3-2 for Hillsboro.

The Hops went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving eleven on base. Alfred Morillo was credited with the win, and Jason Ruffcorn was charged with the loss for the AquaSox.

