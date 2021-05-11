Ems Drop Doubleheader To Wrap Season's First Roadtrip

EUGENE, OR - The long roadtrip to start the season seemed to finally catch up with the Ems on Monday night as the Eugene Emeralds (5-3) dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Hillsboro Hops (4-4), falling by a final of 6-2 in Game One and 2-0 in Game Two.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Having made the long trek from Spokane to Hillsboro overnight following the team's 15-1 thumping of the Indians on Sunday night, the Ems took the field as the 'home' team on Monday evening at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro as the Ems and Hops faced off in a doubleheader that was scheduled to make accommodations for the Oregon Ducks Baseball team's previously scheduled midweek series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, a series that had been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs program.

Early in Game One, the Emeralds showed little signs of fatigue as they plated runs in each of the game's first two frames to take a 2-0 lead, the first run coming via a Diego Rincones RBI single and the second run coming after a perfectly executed double steal that saw Simon Whiteman steal second base followed by Ismael Munguia stealing home.

That was all the scoring Eugene would muster on the day, though, as Hillsboro plated a run in the third to cut Eugene's lead back to one, and a five-run fourth inning saw the Hops take a 6-2 advantage, an advantage they would not surrender.

Hops reliever Hunter Haworth kept the Emeralds bats mostly at bay the rest of the way, striking out five Ems batters and allowing just four hits - all doubles - to cap a 6-2 win for the 'visitors' in Game One.

In Game Two, Hops starter Luis Frias and Ems starter Nick Avila put together perhaps the best pitching duel the High-A West has seen this far, holding both offenses scoreless through four innings.

Hillsboro's bats awoke in the fifth, though, as Cam Coursey came in to score on a double-play ball after leading off the inning with a triple, and Corbin Carroll later blasted a solo shot to right field to double the Hops' lead with one swing of the bat.

That was all Luis Frias needed as he struck out nine Emeralds batters while surrendering just two hits and one walk over 6.0 inning of work, picking up the win in the process as Nick Snyder shut the door in the seventh to seal a 2-0 win for Hillsboro.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Nick Avila - RHP (Game Two): Making his second appearance and first start of the season, the former Long Beach State standout took the tough-luck loss despite throwing 5.0 exceptional innings with four strikeouts while allowing two hits, one walk and two earned runs.

Ismael Munguia - OF: Getting the start in both games, Munguia went a combined 3-for-6 with a double and a triple.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Ems enjoy a pair of well-deserved off days before opening the season's home slate with a four-game set against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Thursday evening at PK Park. Limited tickets are available now for the season's first homestand at EmeraldsBaseball.com.

You can watch the action live via MiLB.tv or you can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

