Hops Best Emeralds in Game One of Doubleheader 6-2

In a rare occurrence, the Hillsboro Hops got the opportunity to be the road team for a seven inning doubleheader in their own ballpark. The Hops bounced back after a two-game skid against the Everett AquaSox, defeating the red hot Eugene Emeralds 6-2. For the second night in a row, Corbin Carroll recorded three hits and reached base four times. Hunter Haworth continued his dominance out of the bullpen, earning his second win of the season.

Conor Grammes took the mound for the Hops to start the first game of the doubleheader. The Emeralds offense didn't waste any time, tagging the righty for a run in the first and second inning. Grammes finished the night with five punch outs over three innings while allowing two earned runs.

The Hops got on the board in the top of the third inning when Dominic Canzone took advantage of a throwing error by Emeralds right fielder Franklin Labour. Canzone doubled with one out, tagged to third base on a fly ball to right field, and then came around to score after the poor throw by Labour.

Hillsboro opened up the flood gates with five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Cam Coursey led off with a triple and Ricky Martinez followed with a walk to put runners at first and third. Catcher Nick Dalesandro tied the game up with a base hit to right-field, driving in Coursey. Leodany Perez advanced Martinez and Dalesandro, paving the way for another for another clutch moment for Carroll. The outfielder delivered once again with a two-run single. The Hops added some additional insurance in the inning when Blaze Alexander doubled in Carroll. After advancing to third on a stolen base, Alexander was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Canzone to put Hillsboro up 6-2.

Hops manager Vince Harrison turned to Haworth in the bottom of the fourth to get his club back in the win column. The right-hander didn't disappoint, dominating the Emeralds with four innings of shutout ball with five strike outs. A free agent just three weeks ago, Haworth has been a pivotal part of the Hops bullpen to start the season, earning his second win out of the pen.

Hillsboro (3-4) and Eugene (5-2) will play game two of the double header tonight. Stay tuned for a recap of the second game.

