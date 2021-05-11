Hops Sweep Doubleheader against Emeralds

Behind the arm of Luis Frias and the bat of none other than Corbin Carroll , the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 2-0 to take both games of the doubleheader. The Emeralds came into Hillsboro on a tear, defeating the Spokane Indians in five out of six games to start the season. The Hops weren't fazed, only allowing two earned runs over the course of the doubleheader, including a shut out in game two.

Frias was dominant in his second start of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed six scoreless innings with nine punch outs, while only allowing two hits and walk. Frias improved his record to 2-0 and has only given up one earned run between the two starts over the course of eleven innings.

Emeralds starter Nicholas Avila matched Frias pitch for pitch over the first four frames. The game was still scoreless leading into the top of the fifth inning when Tra Holmes led off with a double. Luvin Valbuena reached base and advanced Holmes to third on a throwing error by Eugene's third baseman Jacob Gonzalez. Now with runners at the corners, Alexander Hernandez bounced into a double play that allowed Holmes to score the first run of the game.

Carroll put the cherry on top with a monster home run to right-field to put the Hops up 2-0. Carroll has now homered in back-to-back days and reached base a whopping ten times in the last three games. Nick Snyder entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and continued the Hops dominating pitching in the doubleheader. Snyder struck out two and earned his second save of the season. Hillsboro's pitching staff didn't allow a run after the second inning of the doubleheader, recording twelve consecutive scoreless innings.

Hillsboro (4-4) and Eugene (5-3) will continued their series on Thursday at PK Park at 7:35pm. Catch all the action on Alt 102. 3 FM with the pregame show airing at 7:05pm.

