Emeralds Win Series Finale Against Everett

July 4, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds took the series finale tonight against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-5. It was a nail-bitter that the Ems were able to fight through for the win. The Emeralds now sit with a record of 38-37 and have a 4-5 record in the 2nd half.

The Emeralds got the scoring started quickly tonight in the 1st inning. Donovan Walton was able to double with 1-out to give Eugene their first base runner of the evening. With 2-outs that brought up Jared Dupere who had been having himself a solid series. He hit an absolute no-doubt home run out to right field to give Eugene the 2-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the AquaSox to respond as they plated a pair of runs in the home half of the 1st inning. Back-to-back RBI-Doubles from Alberto Rodriguez and Hogan Windish tied the ballgame up. Tonight's starter was originally slated to be Eric Silva, but after being a scratch Seth Lonsway got the starting nod. Lonsway lasted 3 innings and gave up 6 hits and 3 earned runs. He walked just 1 batter and struck out a batter over those 3 innings.

The 2nd inning was a scoreless frame for both ballclubs. Both teams plated a run in the 3rd inning. Aeverson Arteaga was able to plate a 1-out RBI-Double that scored Victor Bericoto on the play. In the bottom of the third Alberto Rodriguez hit another RBI-Double to tie the game up at 3-3 after the 3rd. In the bottom of the 4th Erik Stock hit a two-out single that scored Randy Bednar on the play to make the game 4-3 in favor of Everett.

Eugene would tie the ballgame up in the 5th inning. Adrian Sugastey hit an RBI Double that scored Victor Bericoto. Sugastey had a great game at the plate as he had two doubles and a single tonight. In the 6th inning the Emeralds were able to score the go ahead run. It was a bases loaded situation for Jared Dupere. There were two outs and on a two-strike count, Dupere hit a ground ball through the right side of the infield and Edison Mora and Carter Howell both were able to score to give Eugene the 6-4 lead.

Things got a little bit dicey in the 9th inning. Tyler Myrick came in to close things down for Eugene. He leads the team in saves with 8. He started the inning off by walking Mike Salvatore which brought the game-tying run up to the plate. The next two batters were retired via groundout and pop-out. That brought Harry Ford to the plate with a runner on 2nd base. He was able to rip a single to center field to make the score 6-5. Alberto Rodriguez stepped into the box who had already hit 2 doubles in the ballgame. He was the go ahead run. Rodriguez rolled over on a pitch to 1st base to end the game and give Eugene the win.

The Emeralds end on a high-note here in Everett after dropping 4 of the first 5 games. It was great to see the bats get rolling as they had 6 runs on 12 hits. They had been shut out twice this series, so it's a positive sign to see them get hot.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow for a 4th of July game at PK Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 at PK Park.

