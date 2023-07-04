4th of July Game Time Moved to 6:55 p.m.
July 4, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Eugene Emeralds have announced that the start time for tonight's sold-out 4th of July game has been moved from a 7:05 P.M first pitch to a 6:55 P.M first pitch. Gates will be opening at 5 o'clock for all fans. We recommended that fans get to the park early to park and get inside the stadium for the sold-out game.
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367. - Emeraldsbaseball.com - Facebook.com/EugeneEmeraldsfanpage - Twitter.com/EugeneEmeralds.
