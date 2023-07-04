AquaSox' Comeback Falls Short, Frogs Lose 6-5

EVERETT, WA: With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the game tying run on base, the Everett AquaSox came up just short of finishing off a dramatic comeback, falling 6-5 to the Eugene Emeralds. With the loss Everett is now 40-35 on the season, but are still tied for first place in the second half standings.

AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter allowed three extra base hits and two runs in the first inning, but Everett answered back in their half of the inning with a couple of doubles, by Alberto Rodriguez and Hogan Windish, to tie the game at 2-2.

The two teams again exchanged runs in the third inning, as Rodriguez stayed hot, doubling for the second time of the game in the third to score Harry Ford, who singled earlier. Ford would finish the game 3-5. One inning later, the Sox took a one run lead on an Erik Stock RBI single up the middle, but that lead would not last long.

Eugene scored a run in the fifth inning on an Adrian Sugastey double and then took the lead in the sixth inning when Jared Dupere singled in two runs off of Bernie Martinez (2-3).

Joe Kemlage earned the win for Eugene, improving his record to a perfect 4-0.

The 3,799 fans in attendance at Funko Field was a season high.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett will travel across the state for six games against the Spokane Indians beginning on the 4th of July. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all the action. The AquaSox next homestand begins on Friday, July 14th, with a quick three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. After a day off the Frogs will continue the homestand with a six-game series versus the Tri-City Dust Devils (July 14-23).

