Emeralds Win Game 1 Against The Hillsboro Hops

The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 5-2. The Emeralds now move to 19-14 on the season and have a 7-0 record against the Hops on the year. The Emeralds now have a 0.5 game lead in the Northwest League.

The Hops were able to strike first tonight in the first inning against starter Seth Lonsway. After Wilderd Patino reached base J.J. D'Orazio was able to get a base hit to score Patino. The Ems weren't able to get anything going early on in the first two frames.

It was the third inning where things started to get going. Jimmy Glowenke was able to crush a Solo HR to tie up the ballgame at 1-1. It was Glowenke's 2nd homer of the year and his 13th RBI of the season. After Glowenke missed some time for a few weeks, he was able to return to the lineup last week and has been off to a roaring start since his return. His batting average is now up to .419.

The 4th inning is where things started to get a little wild for Eugene. After Victor Bericoto was able to reach base via walk, he was able to get all the way down to third. Peniel Otano came into the game for Hillsboro and was called for a balk that gave the Emeralds the 2-1 lead. It was a bit of an unconventional run for the Ems but it gave them the lead early in the ballgame.

In the 5th inning J.J D'Orazio doubled and scored Patino for a 2nd time in the ballgame and tied up the game at 2-2. It would be the last run scored for the Hops in the ballgame as the Ems pitchers did a great job at stranding baserunners during the entire game. In the 6th inning Ghordy Santos was able to reach base and Aeverson Arteaga was able to hit a slow ground ball to the infield. The 2nd baseman elected to try and throw it home to get Santos out, but his speed was too much and he was able to score before the tag was applied to give them the 3-2 lead. The Ems followed it up again by scoring in a bit of an unconventional way as Grant McCray was able to touch home after a wild pitch got behind the catcher to give the Ems the 2 run lead.

Jared Dupere was able to reach home in the 6th inning to extend the lead to 5-2 Ems. It proved to be enough as the final 3 frames were scoreless and the Ems secured the 5-2 win. It was a great start to the series for the Emeralds as they look to continue their winning streak.

Seth Lonsway, the starter for Eugene, had another solid outing following a good performance at Tri-Cities last week. He went 4 innings strong and allowed 6 hits but just 1 earned run and was able to strike out 5. Lonsway is really starting to settle in now after a bit of a slow start this season and his ERA continues to drop lower and lower.

John Bertrand came in for relief today and pitched 4 strong innings. He allowed just 2 hits and 1 earned run, and struck out 3 batters. Bertrand made his Emeralds debut last week with Eugene and he continues to impress as a pitcher who can come in for long stretches and provide multiple strong innings. Tyler Myrick came in to close things down and allowed 1 hit and 1 walk but was able to get a big strikeout to close things down. Myrick's ERA now sits at 0.71 on the season and has been one of the more lockdown relief pitchers in the Northwest League.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night with a first pitch set for 7:35 P.M. Nick Sinacola will be on the bump for Eugene and he's been stellar this season after winning NWL player of the month last month. The Ems will be looking for their 4th straight win and their 8th straight win against Hillsboro.

