Sox Hit Four Home Runs, Win Big 10-3

May 17, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Frogs blasted four big flies on Tuesday night, helping them win 10-3 over the Spokane Indians and climb a game over .500 at 17-16. Ben Ramirez, Tyler Locklear, Randy Bednar and Harry Ford all went yard, while Reid VanScoter battled through five plus solid innings of three-run ball to pick up his third win of the season.

VanScoter got the nod on Tuesday night and stepped up to the task. Taking away his one poor start on May 4th, VanScoter had not given up more than two earned runs in five of his first six starts on the season. His opponent, right-hander Gabriel Hughes, came in with a 5.84 ERA but had just put up his best performance of the season on May 9, throwing 6.2 innings of shutout ball against Hillsboro.

The scoring began with a couple of bangs for Everett in the third. First, it was Ben Ramirez smashing one over the right-field home run porch to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. Two hitters later, Tyler Locklear connected for his seventh home run of the year, a shot to left field making it 3-0.

The Sox kept the party going in the fourth, scoring four more times to extend the lead to 7-0. The damage included an Alberto Rodriguez RBI double that chased Hughes from the game, and a two-out, two-run bomb off the bat of Randy Bednar. It was his fourth big blast of the year and his third in Everett's last two games.

VanScoter was not to be outdone by the offense on this night. He pitched a shutout through five, keeping Spokane off the board while his fellow Frog's at the plate kept building the lead.

Speaking of building the lead, Harry Ford did just that, hitting his fourth home run of the year in the bottom of the fifth increasing the Everett lead to 8-0.

But Spokane refused to roll over. In the top of the sixth inning, the Indians began to rally. Zach Kokoska hit a double off the left field wall to make the score 8-2, as the Indians put runners on second and third with one out. Kokoska's timely hit chased VanScoter, and Everett brought in Tim Elliot to take the mound to try and limit the damage.

Despite giving up a sacrifice fly, a walk, and hitting a batter, Elliot did indeed limit the damage and held onto the five-run advantage for the Frogs, getting out of the inning with Everett hanging on to their 8-3 lead.

The Sox would score some insurance in the eighth, as Tyler Locklear picked up his third RBI of the night. He now has 25 on the year, good to tie him for second in the Northwest League.

Everett has now won three in a row. They will look to make it four tomorrow night at 7:05 PM in game two of the series. Pictured Above: Tyler Locklear Photo Credit: Shari Sommerfeld

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday, May 17, will be Baseball Bingo Night at Funko Field as Tulalip Casino & Slots will be giving fans a chance to win big! It is also another popular Silver Sluggers game. The homestand also features many great promotional nights including Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway (May 19), Star Wars Night & Fireworks (May 20), and AquaSox Beanie Hat Giveaway (IBEW / NECA) on the 21st. In addition, we have Baseball Bingo, Throwback Thursday $3 Food Specials, Launch A-Ball, and a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night!

