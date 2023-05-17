AquaSox Free Youth Camp Set for June 10

The Everett AquaSox, in association with the Seattle Mariners On BASE 365 initiative and Mariners Training Center, are proud to announce that they will be joining MLB and MiLB to host an event during MLB PLAY BALL Weekend.

Boys and girls ages 8 to 14 are invited to participate in the FREE two-hour camp at FunkoField on Saturday, June 10 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The camp is designed to give boys and girls the opportunity to develop their skills, regardless of experience or ability. With the help of current and former college / high school players and coaches, the camp will focus on the fundamentals of baseball, including hitting, fielding, and base running.

Campers are encouraged to bring a glove, hat, baseball bats, and turf shoes.

Registration is open now until the day of the event, June 10.

ï»¿On the day of the event, please plan to arrive at Funko Field at 10:30 AM to check into the camp and enter through the South Gate.

Below is a helpful guide on how to register for the camp.

Create or log into a MiLB.com account by providing the necessary information.

Once you have an account and have logged in to your MiLB.com account, it will automatically redirect you to sign up for the camp. We suggest that participating families from PLAY BALL Weekend 2022 use the same email address to register in 2023, as they did in 2022.

Fill out the required information to complete registration.

If you have any issues, please feel free to contact the AquaSox front office at 425-258-3673or email us at info@aquasox.com.

