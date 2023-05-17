Big Hit Never Comes in 4-3 Loss

PASCO, WA - Missed opportunities were abundant for the Canadians in Tuesday's 4-3 loss at Tri-City (Angels) on a night when the C's pitching staff held the Dust Devils hitless from the fourth through the eighth but the offense left 13 runners on base and got one hit in 14 chances when men were in scoring position.

Tri-City took an early 1-0 lead when Adrian Placencia took starter Michael Dominguez (L, 1-2) deep with one out in the first. Dominguez rebounded by retiring five in a row - including striking out the side in the second and missing an immaculate inning by one pitch - but he gave up three runs in the third on two walks, two run-scoring singles and a sacrifice fly.

Down 4-0 early, Vancouver's bats had plenty of moments to cut into the deficit. They stranded two in the second, one in the third, another in the fourth then loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but consecutive strikeouts ended the threat. The C's put the first two batters of the sixth aboard but couldn't scratch any runs across.

The Canadians finally spoiled the shutout in the seventh. After a one-out double from Alan Roden was followed with two walks to load the bases, Cade Doughty cued a spinner up the first base line that started in foul ground then went fair for a run-scoring ground out. An error followed to plate the second run of the stanza.

Vancouver clawed within a run after Jommer Hernandez went deep for the second time this year in the eighth and the C's had the tying run at second in that inning after Roden's second double of the game, but they stranded him in scoring position and did the same with a one-out walk in the ninth to lose 4-3.

Naswell Paulino, Devereaux Harrison and TJ Brock were excellent in relief, combining on four hitless innings that featured one walk and five punch outs.

With the loss, the C's have dropped three in a row for the first time since they lost five straight April 20-25. They've stranded 39 runners on base in their last four games and have gone 11-for-45 with runners in scoring position in that span.

A quick turnaround gives the Canadians a chance to bounce back tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Abdiel Mendoza goes for the C's opposite Tri-City's John Swanda. Coverage is available at CanadiansBaseball.com and on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

