Emeralds to Host UnderAWARE Drive in Support of Eugene Mission

August 12, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





Universally, socks and underwear are the most needed clothing item for emergency shelters across our nation but one of the least donated items. This month the Eugene Emeralds are hosting an UnderAWARE Drive to help provide the Eugene Mission with new underwear and socks for those they serve. From August 11th to the 22nd the Emeralds hope fans will bring in new socks and underwear for men, women and children.

Statistically, the Eugene Mission sees 700 people a day and allows them access to their free clothing rooms stocked with essential clothing. Over the last five months, they've distributed over 8,400 items, including over 1,000 pairs of underwear.

"Having a clean pair of underwear is something so simple we don't really think much about it," said Anne Culhane, Director of Community Relations. "It really is something that brings comfort and dignity to a person."

Fans can drop their donations off at the Ticket Office or inside the ballpark at the Information Booth. To thank fans for their donations, the Emeralds will provide each donor with one coupon good for 20% off their next team store purchase.

"The Eugene Mission does amazing things for our community, we are just happy to be able to help them out with this collection drive," said Culhane.

The Eugene Missions works to compassionately provide emergency services and long-time solutions to help our homeless neighbors transitioning back into the community with gainful employment, sustainable income and stable housing. The Emeralds hope fans will be able to help support the Eugene Mission.

