Volcanoes Drop First Game to Tri-City 5-2

August 12, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





In the top of the third inning, after Tri City takes a 1-0 lead, Marco Luciano hits a double over the head of the left fielder that scores Harrison Freed and ties the game at 1.

Two batters later, Connor Cannon hits a "cannon" into left field that scores Luciano and will give the Volcanoes a 2-1 lead.

The Volcanoes, now with an overall record of 35-20, 9-8 in second half play, will look to even the series with Travis Perry on the mound against Ignacio Feliz.

