Bats Stay Hot against Salem-Keizer

The Tri-City Dust Devils (8-7, 25-30) opened the three-game home series with a 5-2 win on Sunday night over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (9-8, 35-20). The Dust Devils have now won six of their last eight games.

Kelvin Melean went 4-for-4 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Melean had a double, three singles and he drove in two runs. Jack Stronach also had continued his blistering stretch. Stronach now has five hits over the last two games after going 2-for-3 in Sunday's victory. Wen-Hua Sung picked up the save after tossing two scoreless innings in relief and Tom Colletti earned his third save of the season.

Right-hander Ignacio Feliz will toe the rubber in the middle game of the three-game series on Monday night. Salem-Keizer will counter with right-hander Travis Perry.

