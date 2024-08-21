Emeralds Shut Out In Series Opener Against Dust Devils

Pasco, WA- The Emeralds suffered a series opener shutout against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-0. It's the 6th time the Emeralds have suffered a shutout defeat this season. The season series now moves to 13-12 against the Dust Devils this season.

Tri-City jumped out to a big lead in the 1st inning. After the first 3 runners reached base to start the inning, Sonny DiChiara clubbed a grand slam with nobody out in the inning to give Tri-City a 4-0 lead.

The Emeralds starter Esmerlin Vinicio was able to settle in after the rough start. He ended the night giving up 1 more run in the 3rd inning after exiting the game with a runner on base. He ended his night going 3.1 innings and gave up 6 hits and 5 earned runs. He walked 4 batters and struck out 3.

The Emeralds bullpen were the highlight of the night. Austin Strickland had arguably his best outing of the year as he pitched 2.2 innings and gave up just 1 hit and 2 walks. He retired 7 straight batters to end his appearance and ended his night striking out Caleb Ketchup to end the 6th inning.

Tyler Vogel came into the game and pitched the 7th inning and didn't give up a single run. He gave up just 1 base hit. Tommy Kane came out of the bullpen in the 8th inning and gave up just 1 hit while striking out 2 batters. The Emeralds bullpen as a team combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

Eugene drew 7 walks tonight and tallied 3 hits. Bryce Eldridge, Onil Perez and Quinn McDaniel were the only Ems with hits tonight. They had a base runner every inning in the first 7 innings but couldn't push home a run as they ended the night stranding 10 total runners.

James Tibbs III is officially on the Emeralds roster and could be poised to make his Emeralds Debut tomorrow. The 2024 Giants first rounder joined the Emeralds today in Pasco.

Eugene will look to get back in the win column tomorrow and even up the series at 1 game a piece. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M

