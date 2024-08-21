Bohrofen Bashes, C's Beat Frogs 5-2

VANCOUVER, BC - A three-hit, three-RBI night from Jace Bohrofen highlighted Tuesday night's 6-2 Canadians win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at The Nat to begin the penultimate homestand of the regular season.

The #26 Blue Jays prospect carried a career-best 11 game hitting streak into tonight's game and extended it to 12 with a single in the first inning, but the game was scoreless until the fourth. #23 Blue Jays prospect Cutter Coffey slugged his first homer since he was dealt from the Red Sox at the deadline to give the C's a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

With Ryan Watson (W, 2-0) dealing, Bohrofen came up again in the bottom of the fifth after Adrian Pinto had singled with two outs in the previous at-bat. The Oklahoma City, OK native laced an 0-1 pitch into the right field corner to plate Pinto and double the C's advantage. That set the table for a two-run blast off the bat of Peyton Williams to put Vancouver in front 4-0.

After six and two-thirds scoreless innings, the Frogs finally got to Watson for two runs in the seventh on a two-out single from Jared Sundstrom. Greyson Thurman (H, 7) came in and worked around an error to strand the tying runs on base and keep the C's ahead 4-2.

Bohrofen's coup de grâce was a majestic homer to dead centre in the bottom of the seventh to ice the game. His blast - the tenth of his first full season as a pro - made him the first Canadians hitter to get to double-digit homers this year.

Thurman set down the side in the eighth then passed the baton to Kai Peterson, who went 1-2-3 in the ninth to secure a 6-2 Canadians win.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Je'Von Ward joined Bohrofen in a multi-hit effort and has extended his hitting streak to nine in a row.

With the win, the C's are now seven games up on Hillsboro and Everett for the final playoff spot, though they remain one game back of first place Spokane after the Indians rallied late to beat the Hops.

Vancouver aims for a fifth consecutive win tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. #20 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown goes for the C's against 'Sox righty Shaddon Peavyhouse. Coverage of RE/MAC Canadians Baseball is available across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

