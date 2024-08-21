AquaSox Drop Series Opener in Vancouver

August 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: Vancouver starting pitcher Ryan Watson (2-0) held the AquaSox mostly in check for 6 2/3 innings; on offense, the Canadians hit three home runs in a series opening 6-2 win over the AquaSox at Nat Bailey Stadium before a crowd of 4,946.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Cutter Coffey hit a solo homer off of AquaSox starting pitcher Marcelo Perez (4-8). For Coffey it was his first Northwest League homerun and 15th overall in the minor leagues this season. Coffey hit 14 home runs with High-A Greenville earlier this year. He was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a trade with the Boston Red Sox at the end of July.

Vancouver grew their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. With the bases empty and two outs, Adrian Pinto singled to center. Jace Bohrofen doubled to right to score Pinto. Peyton Williams followed with a two-run homerun to right field, his ninth of the season.

The AquaSox answered with two runs in the seventh. Axel Sanchez led off with a single to center and took third on a one-out double down the right-field line by Colt Emerson. With two outs, Jared Sundstrom took Watson's first pitch back up the middle for a two-run single to make it 4-2.

The Canadians responded in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer from Bohrofen, his 10th of the season.

Watson scattered nine hits in his 6 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two runs, walked one and struck out four while throwing 93 pitches.

Perez wound up going five innings and allowed eight hits and four runs (all earned). He didn't issue a walk, struck out two and threw 71 pitches.

Sundstrom batted 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. Michael Arroyo was 2-for-5 with a double. Sanchez and Freuddy Batista had two hits apiece for the AquaSox.

The AquaSox left 10 base runners stranded and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

