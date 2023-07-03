Emeralds Shut Out Against The AquaSox

The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 5 against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-0. It was the 2nd time this series they have been shutout. They now move to 37-37 on the season and currently have a 3-5 record in the 2nd half.

The AquaSox jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the 1st inning, Victor Labrada led the inning off with a double. Alberto Rodriguez followed it up with a single to put runners on the corner. Brett Auerbach tried a back-pick to 1st base but overthrew the ball and Labrada was able to come home and score. Axel Sanchez stepped into the box and delivered a 2-out double to plate the 2nd run of the ballgame for Everett. They held the 2-0 lead after the 1st.

In the 4th inning Everett was able to take on two more runs. Ben Ramirez drew a 2-out walk and Andrew Miller hit a ball down the right field line for a double and Ramirez was able to score on the play. The next player, James Parker, walked to put runners at 1st and 2nd. The next batter Blake Rambusch slapped a single up the middle for the RBI and extended the lead to 4-0.

The AquaSox added another run of insurance in the 7th inning. Victor Labrada led the inning off with a single and was able to steal second. 2 batters later, Alberto Rodriguez, had a base hit up the middle to make the lead for Everett 5-0. Rodriguez has been on a tear against Eugene this series as it was his 10th hit in just 5 games.

The Emeralds starter Nick Sinacola lasted 3.2 innings in tonight's ballgame. He allowed 5 hits, 4 runs with 3 of them being earned. One of the biggest positives tonight for Eugene was he struck out 7 batters in his start. Sinacola at one point struck out 5 consecutive batters. Nick Morreale pitched the next two innings and allowed just 2 base hits and didn't give up an earned run.

Matt Mikulski pitched the 7th inning and allowed 2 hits and 1 earned run. Mikulski was able to strike out two batters including striking out Harry Ford and Everett's cleanup hitter Hogan Windish. William Kempner pitched the 8th inning and looked fantastic, allowing just one hit and striking out one batter. He now has allowed just 1 earned run over his first 6 appearances with Eugene. As a team Eugene allowed 10 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned runs and struck out 11 batters while walking 5.

The Emeralds offense struggled all night, as they went 0-11 with runners in scoring position. For reference, Everett went 3-8 with runners in scoring position. Eugene had 10 base runners during the game, but they just couldn't cash in runs when they had chances. The AquaSox bullpen had some clutch outs as they stranded all 10 base runners.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night as they look to take the series finale. With the win tonight the AquaSox have guaranteed that they'll win the series as they've taken 4 of the first 5 games against Eugene. But a win tomorrow would pull Eugene within 2 games of first place and it could set them up nicely for their home series against Tri-City that starts on Tuesday.

It'll be a bullpen game tomorrow for Eugene, so the starter isn't yet known for the Emeralds. It'll be a 7:05 first pitch at Funko Field.

