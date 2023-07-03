Hops Blanked 3-0 in Pasco

Pasco, WA - The Hops were given a taste of their own medicine on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, after shutting out the Dust Devils last night, Hillsboro was shutout by the Dust Devils in game five of the series. Tri-City right-hander Bryce Osmond pitched a gem over 6.1 innings while striking out nine. Hillsboro had three hits in the game, with two belonging to Ivan Melendez, in the 3-0 loss.

Bryce Osmond would face the Hops for the fourth time this season and turned in his best performance of the year. He sent the Hops down quickly in the first inning, setting the stage for the Tri-City offense.

The Dust Devils struck first in the first inning against Yilber Diaz on an RBI single by Matt Coutney, a ball that bounced off the glove of Hops' first baseman Shane Muntz giving them a 1-0 lead.

Diaz would struck out two Dust Devils in the second inning, working around a leadoff error that left Hernandez stranded at third.

D'Shawn Knowles swung at the first pitch he saw from Diaz in the third and hit a mammoth 412-foot home run to right field. Knowles, who has not shown much power in his professional career, hit just his second home run in 72 games this season. The home run was the 9th Diaz has allowed this year, the most on the team.

Later in the third, Arol Vera walked. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and then advanced to third on another wild pitch, but got picked off at third on a throw by Gavin Logan. Logan faked a throw to second base on an attempted double steal, instead throwing to Melendez at third to record the out. Two wild pitches in the inning added to Diaz's record-breaking six wild pitches on the night. No Hop had ever thrown more than four wild pitches in a game before Sunday night.

The Hops would only have three base runners through the first four innings against Osmond who was absolutely dealing. The 15th round product of Oklahoma State University had his longest professional outing in the game. Shane Muntz and Ivan Melendez were the only Hillsboro batters to record hits against Osmond. Osmond didn't have a single at-bat during the game with more than one runner on base.

He exited after 6.1 innings and gave way to his former Oklahoma State teammate, Roman Phansalker. Phansalker, who had an ERA of just 2.10 entering the game lowered that number to 2.01 after 1.2 scoreless innings.

Despite the six wild pitches, Yilber Diaz was able to limit the damage and complete six innings. He struck out eight and allowed six hits in the loss.

Hillsboro had a potential rally loading in the seventh inning, when Gavin Logan appeared to be hit-by-pitch on a 0-2 count that loaded the bases. Instead, the call got reversed after Dust Devils' manager Jack Howell came out to argue the call. He convinced the home plate umpire to appeal to second base, saying the ball didn't hit Logan. The bases would have been loaded with one out, but instead Logan popped out on the next pitch to end the threat.

Erik Martinez continued his dominant season in the ninth, sending the Hops down in order to record the save and complete the shutout.

The final game of the series will be tomorrow at Gesa Stadium before the Hops head home for their 4th of July celebration at Ron Tonkin Field on Tuesday. The pregame show will start at 6:50 with first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620.

