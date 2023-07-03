Joyce Puts on his Own Fireworks Show in Victory

July 3, 2023

Joyce Puts on his Own Fireworks Show in Victory







EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox secured a series win in their six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds with a 5-0 win on Sunday night. Everett starter Jimmy Joyce dealt five scoreless innings and struck out 10 as the Frogs used a balanced offensive attack and four shutout innings from the bullpen to earn the victory.

Joyce looked lights out from the jump. He came into the game with a 1.04 ERA in 17.1 innings over his last five games, and backed those numbers up by striking out the first three batters he faced in the game.

Everett immediately scored in the first inning on a throwing error, and Axel Sanchez followed that up with a broken bat RBI double, giving the Frogs an early 2-0 lead.

Joyce continued to dominate through three. He only gave up one hit and struck out seven in his first three innings of work. Eugene's starter, Nick Sinacola was not too shabby himself through three. The Emerald's right hander came in with a 5.23 ERA in 15 previous starts, but struck out six through three innings, settling down after giving up two runs in the first.

The Frogs would chase Sinacola in the fourth in part because of an RBI double from Andrew Miller that gave Everett a 3-0 lead. Eugene reliever Nick Morreale was greeted harshly by Blake Rambusch who lined a single into right field to put another run on the board and increase the Everett lead to 4-0.

That felt like more than enough for Joyce, who cruised through five scoreless innings, striking out 10 and only giving up three hits. That is where his night would end, with Jordan Jackson taking over in the sixth.

Just activated earlier today from the injured list, Jackson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking four. He left runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh for Jarod Bayless, who promptly struck out Victor Bericoto to end the jam and maintain the four-run lead. The AquaSox offense rewarded the pen with another insurance run on an Alberto Rodriguez RBI-single in the seventh that made it 5-0 Everett.

Bayless threw another shut-down inning in the eighth and Logan Rinehart closed things out in the ninth to finalize the Everett victory.

Victor Labrada, Rodriguez, and Miller all had a multiple hit game as the Frogs finished 5-16 with runners in scoring position.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hey AquaSox fans, it's time! Put on your red, white, and blue and head straight to Funko Field as we celebrate our nation's birthday! Join us for a night of American celebration - baseball, hotdogs, beer bats, a special Stars and Stripes AquaSox Baseball giveaway, a live pre-game performance by School of Rock, Launch-A-Ball, and then stay for what just might be our biggest fireworks extravaganza of the season!

