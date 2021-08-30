Emeralds Regain Form in Series Finale

PASCO, WA - The Eugene Emeralds (58-45) will return to Oregon on a high note after downing the Tri-City Dust Devils (42-60) by a final score of 5-1 on Sunday evening at Gesa Stadium.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Conner Nurse (4-7, 5.42 ERA): 5.0 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 2 BB | 7 K

Losing Pitcher: Ky Bush (0-1, 5.59 ERA): 2.2 IP | 5 H | 5 R | 5 ER | 2 BB | 4 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Tri-City: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene got the scoring started in the third inning, an inning that saw eight of the nine Emeralds in the batting order come to the plate. Carter Aldrete brought home the game's first runs with a bases loaded single to left that scored two runs, and the Ems made it 3-0 later in the inning when Ismael Munguia reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Franklin Labour.

The Ems added to their lead with two more runs an inning later, the first coming on an RBI single from Logan Wyatt that scored Armani Smith while the second came when Labour tripled in the ensuing at-bat to score Wyatt and make it 5-0.

That was more than enough offense for the Emeralds pitching staff as Seth Corry - making his first appearance with the Emeralds since July 29 - along with Conner Nurse, Nick Morreale and Chris Wright combined to hold the Dust Devils to just one run on four hits to cap what had been a frustrating week in impressive fashion as the Emeralds earned a 5-1 win to wrap the six-game series.

Eugene now heads to Hillsboro where they'll kick off a six-game series against the Hops starting on Tuesday night. The Emeralds will enter that series just 0.5 game behind the Everett AquaSox and just 1.5 games ahead of the Spokane Indians.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Conner Nurse - RHP: Nurse was strong once more on Sunday, earning his third win this month behind a solid five innings of work with seven strikeouts and just one run allowed.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds start a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops in Hillsboro, Oregon on Tuesday night. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05pm PST.

You can catch all the action with road broadcaster Alex Stimson on the call via 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

