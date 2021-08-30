Win Streak Ends in Series Finale

A six-game winning streak came to an end for the Tri-City Dust Devils (42-60) on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, as the team fell to the Eugene Emeralds 5-1. The six-game win streak was the longest of the season for the Dust Devils.

Tri-City ran into trouble early, with starter Ky Bush allowing five runs in his 2.2 innings of work. At the plate Adrian Rondon delivered half of Tri-City's hits in the loss. Rondon produced one hit and drove in the team's lone run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

After the off day on Monday the Dust Devils will head to Spokane for the final road trip of the season. Tri-City will send right-hander Jake Smith to the mound in the series opener Tuesday night at Avista Stadium.

