'Sox End Series on a High Note, 10-4

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (58-44) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, ultimately defeating the Spokane Indians (56-46), 10-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs hopped ahead in the third, scoring one run when Victor Labrada hit a line-drive single to right field. After stealing second, Labrada scored the next at-bat when Joseph Rosa doubled. Spokane tied the game in the top of the fourth when Brenton Doyle smashed a two-run homer to center field.

Andy Thomas hit his first professional home run in the bottom of the sixth, giving the AquaSox a 3-2 lead. The next inning, Labrada extended the Frogs' lead with a three-run home run. A solo home run from Justin Lavey and an RBI double from Liam Sabino tacked on two more insurance runs, giving the Frogs an 8-2 lead heading into the eighth.

Isaac Collins and Grant Lavigne drove in a run each in the top of the eighth, but Labrada answered in the bottom with a two-run homer, putting the score at 10-4.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starting pitcher Tyler Driver pitched six complete innings, striking out five while giving up two earned runs. Brendan McGuigan closed the game, striking out three consecutive batters to solidify the Frogs' victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 31 for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Promotional highlights include Brewfest, Funko Friday and Fan Appreciation Night.

