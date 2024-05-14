Emeralds Open Six-Game Series with Everett

Looking to bounce back from their worst series thus far, the Emeralds will head north to Everett, opening up a six-game series with the 13-19 AquaSox.

Last time out Ems starter Manuel Mercedes was roughed up, allowing six runs - five earned - in four innings a week ago. The Santo Domingo native will look to improve his command as he has conceded a team-high 15 walks.

Toeing the rubber for Everett will be right-hander Marcelo Perez. An 11th-rounder from two years ago, Perez's second professional season has gotten off to a rocky start with him allowing 16 earned runs in 14.2 innings pitched on the year. The Ems faced Perez once this year, tagging him for four runs in just 0.2 innings - his shortest start of the year.

Key Storylines

The organization's second-rounder from a year ago, Everett's Ben Williamson leads the NorthWest league with 35 hits.

A dreadful opening month of the season has kept Everett at the bottom of the division despite the team being 7-4 in May.

Short hops

Despite recent struggles, Eugene's bullpen still ranks second in the division with a 3.48 ERA

