Early Run Not Enough as C's Fall to Spokane

May 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Canadians plated a first inning run but were held scoreless the rest of the way in a 4-1 loss to the Spokane Indians [Rockies] Tuesday night at Avista Stadium.

Vancouver started the scoring after a one-out error, a walk and an RBI single from Nick Goodwin, but Indians starter Victor Juarez (W, 1-1) managed to limit the damage to one unearned run to keep the C's in front 1-0.

Pat Gallagher (L, 0-2) kept the Rockies affiliate scoreless until the fourth when he surrendered a lead-off home run to Juan Guerrero that tied the game at one. The C's had a chance to take the lead in the fifth but failed to capitalize; they loaded the bases with one out and what looked like a sacrifice fly to break the tie turned into an inning-ending double play when the trail runner at second was thrown out at third before the lead runner crossed the plate.

Spokane loaded the bases behind Gallagher to start the fifth, but the right-hander nearly got out of the inning after the Canadians turned a fly out into a double play. A wild pitch would bring home the eventual winning run before a ground out ended the inning moments later and the Indians led the rest of the way. They iced the game with a two-run homer in the seventh and went on to win 4-1.

With the loss, the C's are now 0-6 in the season series with Spokane. These two teams will go head-to-head again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., as reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Geison Urbaez tries to lead Vancouver into the win column. Catch the action live on Sportsnet 650's alternate feed.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angles]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

