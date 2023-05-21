Emeralds Lose Game 6 against the Hillsboro Hops

The Emeralds dropped game 6 of the series against the Hops by a final score of 6-5. The Emeralds split the series with both teams winning 3 games each. The Emeralds now have a 21-17 record and a 9-3 record over the Hops this season.

The Hops struck first in tonight's ballgame. After getting a couple of runners on they were able to score on a ground out. The Emeralds turned a double play after the first 3 batters reached base safely. It was great work from Emerald's pitcher Seth Lonsway who was able to get out of the tough jam.

In the 2nd inning Gary Mattis was able to reach base early in the inning. Jacen Roberson hit into a groundout that scored Mattis and gave the Hops the 2-0 lead. A couple of batters later Ivan Melendez stepped into the box. He was able to connect with a ball and drive it out to center field. It was a 2-run home run for Melendez and gave the Hops the 4-0 lead early in the ballgame.

The next 3 frames were scoreless by both teams. The Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Lonsway's day came to an end in the 4th inning. He allowed 2 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned runs and walked 2 and struck out 1. His ERA has now dropped to 5.14. Brett Standlee came in for relief of Seth Lonsway and had a great 5th inning. He didn't allow a base hit and made quick work of the Hops lineup.

In the 6th inning things really got going for the Emeralds. Ghordy Santos was able to reach base via walk, Mora got a base hit and Grant McCray was able to reach base. That brought up Aeverson Arteaga who had a home run in last night's win. After taking a couple of pitches Arteaga was able to crush a ball over the wall for a grand slam. In the blink of an eye that ballgame was tied up at 4-4. It was the Emeralds 2nd grand slam in as many nights.

In the 8th inning the Emeralds were able to get Arteaga back up to bat. He was able to walk and get all the way to 3rd base. After a Wild Pitch he was able to hustle home and give the Emeralds the 5-4 lead late in the ballgame. It was a great crowd today for the Monarcas game and they were getting into the game after the late comeback for Eugene.

In the 9th inning Shen-Ping Chen came up to bat with 2 outs in the top of the 9th and trailing by a run. There was a runner on first base. Chen was able to connect with a baseball and drive it over the wall for a go-ahead 2 run home run to give the Hops the 6-5 lead in the top of the 9th. It was a tough break for the Emeralds who did a great job at making a comeback late in the game.

In the 9th inning the Emeralds had Wright, Santos and Mora due up. They went down in the order and the Emeralds lost by a final score of 6-5. The Emeralds split the series with the Hops 3-3. The Emeralds will either be tied for 1st or be a half game back from first place.

The Emeralds are set to take on the Everett Aquasox starting on Tuesday night at P.K Park. It's a big series for the Emeralds as they'll look to continue building on what's been a strong start to the season as they pursue a 1st half NWL title.

