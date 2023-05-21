Spokane Hits Seven Home Runs, Wins 13-5

EVERETT, WA: The force was strong at Funko Field on Saturday night as a season-high 3,448 fans were in attendance to enjoy Star Wars Night. The AquaSox were looking to break a three-game losing streak, but the Spokane Indians had other ideas. The top four hitters in the Spokane lineup combined for seven home runs on the night as they beat the AquaSox 13-5.

The Indians took the Star Wars theme a little too seriously in the first, blasting three balls to a Galaxy far, far away. The home runs were off the bats of Adael Amador, Jordan Beck, and Yanquiel Hernandez, giving Spokane the early 3-0 lead. Beck now has a dozen home runs, the best in the Northwest League. The Frogs answered in the bottom of the first, thanks to Alberto Rodriguez, who blasted a home run of his own over the center field wall. It was his second of the year, pulling the Sox within two at 3-1.

Spokane scored two more in the third. In the fourth they scored once more on Amador's second home run of the night, extending the lead to 6-1 Spokane.

AquaSox starter Reid Morgan's night ended after four innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits and struck out six. Tyler Driver took his place and subsequently gave up a two-run home run to Hernandez, his second of the night, 9ncreasing the lead to 8-1. Amador hit his third home run of the game in the sixth to make it 10-1 Spokane.

The bright spot for Everett came off the bat of Mariner top prospect Harry Ford. In the eighth he hit a grand slam to right centerfield, for his fifth home run of the year, bringing Everett within five, 10-5. Spokane scored three more times in the ninth inning, ending the scoring for the night. Victor Juarez improved his record to 3-1.

Dylan Moore went 1-3 on the night in a Mariners rehab appearance and Ben Ramirez collected a pair of hits. Jimmy Kingsbury had another solid performance in relief as he pitched 2.1 perfect innings to lower his ERA to 4.74.

