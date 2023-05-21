Everett Walks It Off In Series Finale

EVERETT, WA: It was the last day of the homestand at Funko Field, and with it came the pageantry of Little League Day. Hundreds of kids packed the stands hoping to see their AquaSox heroes deliver a victory against the Spokane Indians, and they did not go home disappointed as Walking Cabrera blasted a walk-off home run over the right center field wall to give Everett a 4-3 win.

Everett was looking to break a four-game losing streak and they had the right guy on the mound in left-hander Reid VanScoter. A fifth-round selection by the Mariners in the 2022 draft out of Coastal Carolina University, VanScoter has been the most consistent starter for the Frogs this season. He came into Sunday with a 3.75 ERA in seven starts.

The Indians started this game a lot like they started most games in the series; they scored first. Yanquiel Fernandez lined a base hit into right field for an RBI single to make it 1-0 in the top of the first. It gave Fernandez the lead in the Northwest League with 37 RBIs. Everett responded in the bottom of the first inning. Spokane starter Brayan Castillo hit former Spokane Indian Dylan Moore with a pitch and walked Ben Ramirez. This set up the Frogs to score on a Tyler Locklear RBI groundout. Despite not having a hit in the inning, Everett tied the game at one.

The AquaSox took the lead in the second on a Moore RBI single that got the crowd going. Everett led 2-1 after two. In four rehab appearances for Everett, Moore batted .300 and scored a pair of runs.

The Indians responded in the third with a sacrifice fly from Nic Kent that tied the game at two. Everett re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Blake Rambusch RBI double. The game continued to go back and forth with the Frogs holding a 3-2 lead after four.

Both starters went five innings of solid work. VanScoter gave up two runs on five hits and struck out six. Castillo gave up three runs on three hits and struck out five.

Zach Kokoska played the role of hero for Spokane when he hammered his ninth home run of the year in the eighth to tie the game up at three, but the AquaSox ended with it when Cabrera sent all 3,043 fans home happy in the ninth with his home run. It was the second walk-off hit for Cabera this season, who also walked it off on Opening Day.

The AquaSox got great pitching from VanScoter, Logan Rinehart, and Peyton Alford that kept a very explosive Spokane offense to only three runs. Alford picked up his first win of the season, and Rinehart earned his fifth hold.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox head out on the road for a series in Eugene which can be heard on North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting May 29 for a special Monday Memorial Day Game starting at 4:05 PM. The series resumes on Wednesday, May 31st and runs through Sunday, June 4th.

