Emeralds Lose 2nd Straight in Pasco

August 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Pasco, WA- The Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 6-3. Eugene has now dropped 3 of the first 4 games this series.

The Dust Devils were able to strike first tonight in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Tri-City was able to get a pair of 1-out singles and with 2 outs in the frame Mac McCroskey ripped a double to the outfield to bring home the first two runs in the game.

The next 4 innings were scoreless for these two teams. Both pitching staffs looked great during this stretch, as the two teams combined for just 1 base hit in those 4 innings. It was a bullpen game tonight for Eugene, as the Ems newest reliever Josh Wolf made the start tonight. He pitched 2 innings and gave up 2 runs while striking out 3 batters. Matt Mikulski came into the game and pitched the 3rd and 4th inning. He didn't give up a hit or a run, but he did walk 4 and struck out 1. While he did give up the walks, he was able to work out of both jams. Cody Tucker came into the game and pitched consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the 5th and the 6th. He was able to strike out the side in the 5th inning.

The Ems offense came to life in the top of the 7th. Rodolfo Nolasco led off the inning with a walk and Scott Bandura singled. The next 2 batters struck out but Jonah Cox delivered a 2-out single to bring home the first run of the night. The next batter, Charlie Szykowny, ripped a single out to right field to tie up the game at 2-2. That put runners at the corners with Aeverson Arteaga up to bat. A wild pitch brought Jonah Cox home to give the Ems the 1 run advantage. Eugene wasn't able to add onto their total but they held their first lead heading into the bottom of the 7th.

Unfortunately for Eugene disaster struck in the inning. Caleb Ketchup hit a 1-out triple and Joe Redfield drew a walk to put the game tying run on at first. Jadiel Sanchez hit a sac-fly RBI to score Ketchup and tie up the game at 3-3. That was the end of the night for Cody Tucker, and Hunter Dula came into the game to try to keep the game tied. Dula walked Sonny Dichiara to start his relief appearance and Juan Flores delivered a go-ahead double to give Tri-City a 4-3 lead. Shane Matheny followed it up with a double that plated Dichiara and Flores to extend the Dust Devils lead out to 3.

That proved to be enough for Tri-City as the bullpen was able to keep the Ems scoreless over the next 2 innings. With the loss tonight, the Dust Devils have now clinched a series split. Eugene will need to win the final 2 games this weekend to avoid a series loss. Eugene is now 9 games out of a playoff spot with just 15 games left to go in the 2nd half.

Eugene will have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night with Manuel Mercedes on the mound for the Ems. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

