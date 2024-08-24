When It Rains It Pours, Hillsboro Loses 7-2 to Spokane

(Hillsboro, OR)- The Spokane Indians and the Hillsboro Hops met up at Hillsboro Ballpark on a rainy Friday night. Hillsboro took a brutal 7-2 loss to Spokane. In the past three games, Hops' pitching staff had only given up three hits combined, and tonight they allowed ten.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the game entered a rain delay, which is uncharacteristic for a late August game, even in Oregon. After a 72-minute pause, the game resumed play.

Logan Clayton started on the bump for Hillsboro and pitched four innings. He struck out three, allowed two hits, only giving up one earned run. Alec Baker entered the game due to the lengthy rain delay. The only run Clayton gave up came after Cole Carrigg hit an RBI triple.

Major league pitcher Antonio Senzatela started the game in a rehab assignment for Spokane. Senzatela pitched three innings, giving up two hits and striking out four. Jack Mahoney pitched two outs, striking out one. Carlos Torres took over for the final out of the fourth.

Carlos Torres started his pitching tenure in the fifth inning, giving up a leadoff homer to Manny Peña, allowing the Hops to tie the game 1-1.

Carrigg struck again, hitting a single off Alec Baker. Carrigg was driven in after GJ Hill hit an RBI triple to give Spokane a lead. A double that fell in center field scored Hill to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Carlos Torres pitched 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and striking out two.

Alec Baker pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs and four hits. Phillip Abner took the eighth inning for the Hops, giving up back-to-back bunt singles to put two runners on. A throwing error on Jose Fernandez allowed one of the runs to score. Gavin Conticello fielded the awry throw, hosing the next runner at home to get an out. The second out came via a line out. A walk allowed by Abner put runners on first and second. A ground ball to second base led to an easy out for the third, but not before Spokane added onto their lead, 4-1.

Gavin Logan took Welinton Herrera deep as he took the ball for Spokane in the bottom of the eighth. The homer made it a 4-2 ballgame. Herrera only recorded two outs before he was taken out of the game and replaced by Sam Weatherly.

Abner pitched one inning, giving up two hits. Jorge Minyety made his High-A debut as the chosen closer for the Hops, entering the game with a 4-2 deficit. A single and a walk put two runners on, and then Carrigg hit a three-run bomb, making it 7-2. Minyety gave up three earned runs and struck out one.

The Hops could not plate a run in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Spokane to beat them 7-2. Indians' pitcher Sam Weatherly struck out three in 1.1 innings.

Despite two homers in the game, the Hillsboro offense could not compete with the Spokane pitching. The Hillsboro pitching staff combined to give up six earned runs and ten hits, striking out six.

Hillsboro and Spokane meet again tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. The first pitch is at 7:05, and the pregame show starts at 6:50 on BallyLive and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

