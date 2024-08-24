Sox Squeeze by Canadians, Win 3-2

August 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: A two-run home run from Colin Davis and a sacrifice fly hit by Freuddy Batista was all of the offense that the Everett AquaSox needed Friday afternoon as they defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 in 10 innings at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Hawks was sharp throughout the course of his outing, allowing only one run across 5.2 innings of work. Vancouver sprinkled seven hits across his time on the mound, but every time Hawks would get out of the jam to minimize the damage. He struck out five Canadians and walked none in his seventh start allowing one earned run or fewer.

The AquaSox offense scattered hits throughout the game, but stalled when it came to plating them. Everett held Vancouver to a marginal 2-0 lead thanks to strong pitching from Jimmy Kingsbury and an inning of work from Juan Burgos, putting the Frogs in a favorable position to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

Entering the top of the ninth inning, the AquaSox needed to break their scoreless skid found across the first eight innings of the game. Axel Sanchez drew a leadoff walk, and delivering the most damaging swing of the game was Davis, who blasted a two-run, game-tying home run to knot the game 2-2. Jason Ruffcorn held the Canadians scoreless in the bottom half of the frame, sending the game to extra innings.

The Frogs jumped ahead for good in the top of the 10th inning. Jared Sundstrom, the inning's ghost runner, advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and Bill Knight got hit by a pitch to bring Batista to bat. The catcher out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, came through in the clutch, smacking a fly ball to center field that allowed Sundstrom to tag and score.

Working to keep a one-run lead intact to secure victory, Ruffcorn struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th inning to provide the AquaSox a 3-2 victory during the Friday matinee. Ruffcorn allowed zero runners to reach base in two innings of work, and he struck out five of the six batters he faced.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series up north against the Vancouver Canadians! First pitch for Game Five is at 7:05 on Saturday, August 24, with Nick Payero on the bump for Everett. Following the conclusion of the series, the Frogs travel south for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning August 27. Everett ultimately returns home on Monday, September 2, at 4:05 p.m. to kickstart their final homestand of the season!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.