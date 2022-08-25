Emeralds Jump on 2-0 Lead Against Tri-City
August 25, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Emeralds were able to hang onto a 5-3 victory in game two of the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils.
Emeralds jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares to cash in RF Vaun Brown and CF Luis Matos.
Another run would be driven in on a solo blast by Matos to increase their lead 3-0.
The score would stay 3-0 until the sixth inning when Matos came up and hit an RBI double to score DH Max Wright and Brown would score on a throwing error by CF D'Shawn Knowles to make it 5-0.
Tri-City once again, refused to remain quiet with an RBI triple by 3B Christian Sepulveda to cash in LF Casey Dana to cut it down to 5-1.
A wild pitch allowed Sepulveda to score from third and a solo home run by Kyren Paris cut the lead down to 5-3.
RHP Nick Morreale came in the ninth inning and collected his second save of the season to jump to a 2-0 series lead.
Emeralds' RHP Mason Black had an excellent day on the mound as he went 7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB and 10 K.
The Ems will look to collect a 3-0 series lead as they will have RHP Carson Seymour on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.
