Streak of Wins over Hops Ends in 9-5 Loss

August 25, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians had their winning streak against the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) snapped at seven games after dropping game two of their penultimate homestand of the season in a 9-5 defeat in front of 6,368 on a Wednesday night at The Nat.

After the Hops got single runs in the second, fourth and sixth before doubling their lead with three in the top of the eighth, the C's came to bat in the home half of that inning having put all of four runners on the entire game. They rectified that fact quickly with a lead-off walk from Garrett Spain, a single by Anthony Morales and a hit by pitch to load the bases. That set the table for Andre Sosa, who hit the game-winning homer in last night's win and continued his torrid August with a bases-clearing double to halve the Hops advantage.

Gabby Martinez - the #9 Blue Jays prospect - extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single later in the frame and Miguel Hiraldo legged out a two-out infield hit that scored the fifth run of the stanza to bring the Canadians within a run.

With their lead down to a single score, Hillsboro rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth after consecutive hits started the frame before Ryan Bliss hit his tenth homer of the season to put the Hops in front 9-5. Vancouver went quietly in the bottom of the inning as the series evened at one game apiece.

PK Morris had two doubles as part of a three-hit game to lead the offense. It was also the fifth consecutive game in which the C's did not make an error, their longest stretch of clean defense this year.

With the loss and wins by Eugene (Giants) and Spokane (Rockies) tonight, Vancouver is now 2.5 games back of the Emeralds for first place in the second half and hold a half game lead over the Indians for the second postseason position.

The Canadians send #28 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas to the hill to try and retake the series lead tomorrow night as part of Throwback Thursday. Luke Albright is scheduled to work for Hillsboro. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

