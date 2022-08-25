Late Dust Devils Charge Given Red Light by Emeralds

A dormant offense for the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-31 2H, 48-65) came alive late Wednesday night, but the Eugene Emeralds (32-18 2H, 70-43) held off a late charge for a 5-3 win at Gesa Stadium.

The scoring for the Dust Devils all came in the 8th inning when Tri-City, trailing 5-0, got to Emeralds starter Mason Black (4-3) late in his outing. LF Casey Dana started the inning with an infield single, his second of the night. 3B Christian Sepulveda then hit a deep drive to right-center which hit the wall for an RBI triple, scoring Dana and ending Black's shutout bid.

The Dust Devils quickly added another run when Sepulveda scored on a wild pitch out of the hand of reliever Evan Gates to make it 5-2. SS Kyren Paris then smashed a ball over the fence just right of the center field batter's eye for a solo home run to bring Tri-City within two at 5-3.

Paris's home run was his eighth home run of the season, and his fourth longball in his last eight games. He added two singles for a three-hit night, as he continues to swing a hot bat at the top of the lineup.

After Eugene was held off the scoreboard in top of the 9th inning, the Dust Devils twice got the potential tying run to the plate in their last at-bat but could not score. Emeralds reliever Nick Morreale closed out the 9th for his second save of the season.

Eugene scored early on Tri-City starter Brent Killam (1-4), who hung in after giving up three early runs to post three scoreless frames to finish his night. Dust Devils relievers Dakota Donovan and Emilker Guzman both pitched scoreless innings of relief.

Game three of the six-game series between Tri-City and Eugene takes place at 7:05 p.m. at Gesa Stadium. Southpaw Jose Salvador (2-7, 5.03 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Dust Devils, with righty Carson Seymour (1-7, 3.86 ERA) going for the Emeralds.

Be sure to get to the ballpark early Thursday night, as the Dust Devils hold their annual Hat Giveaway Night thanks to Community Real Estate Group with Keller Williams. The first 500 fans will get a free souvenir hat to wear at the ballpark, or anywhere you want.

The game broadcast begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 6:50 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for Thursday night's game and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99, and special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

