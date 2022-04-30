Emeralds Get Roughed up by Dust Devils

After phenomenal pitching performances for the first three games of the series, the Emeralds are unable to hold off the Tri City Dust Devils 9-1.

The only promising inning was the first when the first three Emeralds got on base, but were not able to score any runs.

The lone run of the game wouldn't be scored until the ninth inning.

An RBI single by 3B Casey Schmitt cashed in CF Luis Matos 9-1.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to rebound in the series as they will start LHP Nick Swiney against RHP Nick Mondak. First pitch is at 6:30 PM 6:15 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

