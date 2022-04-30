Everett Walks It off 7-6

April 30, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release









Justin Lavey of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Justin Lavey of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT: The AquaSox offense got to work right away as Justin Lavey hit a two-run home run putting Everett ahead 2-0 in the first inning. The blast was Lavey's first home run of the season and traveled 356 feet.

Spokane's offense would answer back scoring for four runs in the top of the second taking advantage of two Everett errors. Eddy Diaz cleared the bases with a three-run double giving Spokane the lead. None of the runs were earned.

The AquaSox offense would pull within one in the bottom of the second as Victor Labrada would hit his third home run of the year, a solo shot, to make it 4-3 Spokane. The home run by Labrada traveled 407 feet with a 107 miles per hour exit velocity.

The two teams would trade blows again in the third inning as Spokane would get an RBI double by Julio Carreras to extend the lead to 5-3. Everett would respond with two of their own. Spencer Packard drove in one with a ground out to pull Everett within one and Andy Thomas would tie it up at six apiece a few batters later with an RBI single.

Everett would retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Packard double as it drove in Myles Miller, Packard extended his on-base streak to 18 games as he reached twice. Spokane answered back an inning later as pinch hitter Grant Lavigne would hit a sacrifice fly scoring Julio Carreras to make it 6-6.

The Everett bullpen kept the team in the game as Julio Dilone, pitching in his first game since 2021, threw three innings allowing just one earned run, two hits, and striking out three. Dilone, Leon Hunter, and Evan Johnson would combine for six innings pitched, two earned runs, four hits, and five strikeouts.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Alberto Rodriguez would step to the plate with two outs and two on. Rodriguez wasted no time and drove the first pitch he saw to left field to walk it off for Everett. It was Rodriguez's second hit of the game.

Tomorrow, Everett will send Bryan Perez to the hill as he makes his 2022 debut. Perez spent 2021 with the Modesto Nuts and held a 3.34 ERA in six starts striking out 81 and walking just 18. Kids will have the chance to run the bases postgame and first pitch will be 4:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.