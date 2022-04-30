Packard Extends on Base Streak to 17 Games

Spencer Packard of the Everett Silvertips

EVERETT: Spokane wasted no time getting on the board as Jimmy Joyce gave up a leadoff home run to Eddy Diaz. The Indians would tack on two more runs after a collision at first base between Bladimir Restituyo and Everett's Dariel Gomez allowing two more runs to score making it 3-0 before an out was recorded.

After the first inning, Joyce sat down twelve Spokane hitters in a row before finally allowing a hit in the top of the fifth. The nine strikeouts were a season-high for Joyce and doubled his season total which now sits at 18.

The Everett offense would collect six hits tonight as Andy Thomas had two knocks including a single to left field scoring Cole Barr in the bottom of the eighth. Gomez, Barr, Axel Sanchez, and Victor Labrada also collected hits.

Center fielder Spencer Packard (pictured above) walked to extend his on-base streak to a whopping seventeen games.

The bullpen pitched nicely in relief of Joyce as Brendan McGuigan and Max Roberts pitched a total of three innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five. McGuigan has a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched with the AquaSox this season. Catcher Andy Thomas also threw out two runners keeping the Frogs in the game.

The final score would end up being 4-1 Spokane.

Tomorrow Everett will send righty Tim Elliott to the mound as he looks for his first win of the year. He goes up against Spokane lefty Joe Rock who's coming off a seven-strikeout outing against Hillsboro where he allowed just one run. Rock has 21 strikeouts in three starts. The first pitch is 6:05 PM. The game can be heard on KXA and on the MiLB First Pitch App.

