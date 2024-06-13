Emeralds Fall in Game 2 vs Everett

June 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Ems fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-1. It snapped a 3-game losing streak and it'll put Eugene 2 games out of first place with only 8 games left in the 1st half.

Everett jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Bill Knight belted his 5th home run of the season to give the Frogs the early advantage. The Ems were able to answer back however and tie up the game in the bottom of the 4th inning for their lone run of the game. Onil Perez led off the inning with a triple, which was his first of the season, to put him in early scoring position. Andrew Kachel was able to hit him home on a single up the middle to tie the game up at 1 through the first four frames.

Jack Choate was the starter tonight for the Ems and he spun a solid game on the mound. He pitched 5 innings and gave up just 3 base hits and the 1 earned run. He didn't issue a single free pass on the mound and he struck out 6. His ERA continues to go lower and lower as it now sits at 2.08 on the season.

Everett was able to reclaim the lead in the top of the 6th inning. A wild pitch by Will Bednar brought Brock Rodden home and it gave the Frogs the 2-1 advantage. In the top of the 8th inning Everett was able to add on 3 more runs of insurance. Freuddy Batista ripped a double out to center field that scored Josh Hood and RJ Schreck on the play. Gabriel Moncada followed it up with an RBI-Single that scored Caleb Cali on the play to give them the 4-run advantage. It proved to be more than enough as the Emeralds weren't able to rally late.

Cam Cotter pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up just 1 walk and no hits on the mound. He also struck out 1 batter. Cotter was a highlight tonight for the Emeralds on the bump.

With just 8 games remaining now in the first half, it's now or never for Eugene. They'll look to get back in the win column tomorrow night and take the 2-1 series lead. Manuel Mercedes will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

