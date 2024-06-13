Celebrate the 4th of July with the AquaSox

Since 1776, Americans have passionately celebrated their independence by doing the things Americans love - eating and watching sports. The Everett AquaSox are proud to continue this tradition on Thursday, July 4rd when we host a picnic of patriotic flare.

The picnic will occur before the AquaSox take on the Vancouver Canadians at 7:05 PM. The picnic will begin at 6:00 PM and end at 7:30 PM. The menu will feature ballpark favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, fruit salad, chips, and apple pie with ice cream - all paired with Pepsi products to wash it down.

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic. For those with game tickets already, it's $18.00 for the picnic only. After enjoying your meal, kick back and watch the stars of tomorrow.

Also the AquaSox will be wearing specially-designed hats that will be auctioned off during the game and awarded to the lucky winners after the game. Bidding will close following the first pitch of the top of the 6th inning. Winners will be allowed on-field after the game to pick up their hats and join their hat's player or coach for a photo! We will also have retail hats available online.

Stay through nine innings of exciting AquaSox action and then watch us light up the Everett night sky with fireworks that are sure to make you feel an abundance of patriotic joy.

Burgers, baseball, rock music, explosions, and giveaways. What else could you ask for to celebrate America's birthday? Get your tickets now!

