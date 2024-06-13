Lopsided Loss Spoils Beautiful Night at the Nat

June 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On a clear, comfortable Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium where the first pitch temperature was 17 degrees, the Canadians were trounced 9-1 by the Spokane Indians [COL] to fall 5.5 games out of first with nine games left in the first half.

Spokane put the game away early. They raced out to a four-run lead after the first five batters in the opening frame and added another later in the stanza to go up 5-0 then plated a pair in the top of the second for a 7-0 advantage.

The C's had no answer for lefty starter Mason Green (W, 5-3), whose lone blemish was a first-pitch homer from Estiven Machado to start the third. He logged a quality start in which he scattered four hits over six innings, walked one and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts.

With two more runs on the board for Spokane between the fourth and the fifth, Vancouver trailed by eight the rest of the way while the Indians racked up a total of 15 hits to beat the Canadians 9-1.

Four of nine starters had a hit and six reached based. Newcomer Robert Brooks reached twice with a single and a walk, the only C's hitter to do so. Naswell Paulino posted 2.1 innings of scoreless relief - his longest outing of the year - and Johnathan Lavallee and Conor Larkin followed with zeroes in their respective innings.

Mississauga, ON native Connor O'Halloran has been tasked with leading the Canadians to the win column tomorrow against #13 Rockies prospect Sean Sullivan. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball begins at the top of the hour on the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.