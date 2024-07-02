Emeralds Drop Series Opener against Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR - The Ems dropped game 1 against the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 4-3. The Ems trailed the entire game and their comeback attempt fell just short as they dropped the series opener. They'll look to even up the series tomorrow.

The Hops got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Gavin Conticello hit an RBI_single to score Jack Hurley on the play and Manuel Pena was able to drive in Conticello a couple of at-bats later. The first 3 innings for the Ems at the plate didn't result in much as Bryce Eldridge was the lone runner to reach base via a single.

In the 4th inning the Emeralds got on the board. The bases were loaded for Zach Morgan when he got hit by a pitch to bring home the 1st run. Eugene wasn't able to capitalize on the bases being loaded as the next 2 batters struck out.Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹ The Hops answered back with a run of insurance in the bottom of the 4th with a 2-out double off the bat of Junior Franco.

The Hops added an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th when Christian Cerda hit a sac-flty RBI to score Conticello. In the top of the 8th inning the Emeralds bats woke up in a big way. Thomas Gavello and Jonah Cox started off the inning with a single. Gavello was able to score on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 2. After a strikeout, Bryce Eldridge recorded his 3rd hit of the game and drove in Jonah Cox on a single up the middle. It was Eldridge's first multi-hit game as an Emerald and he now has 4 RBI's in 4 games.

In the top of the 9th the Emeralds needed 1 run to tie and 2 to take the lead. Tanner O'Tremba and Thomas Gavello both drew 1 out walks but the Emeralds weren't able to drive them in. It was a tough way to end the night, but it was a positive sign to see the Emeralds in the game to begin with as Eldridge was the lone Emerald with a hit heading into the 8th inning.

Eugene will now look to even up the series tomorrow night. Cesar Perdomo is on the mound for Eugene. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

