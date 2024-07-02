Chase Dollander Selected for All-Star Futures Game

Spokane's ace is headed to the Lone Star State. Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the 25th annual All-Star Futures Game with Chase Dollander selected to represent the Colorado Rockies on the National League squad.

"I'm excited for the chance to represent the Rockies at this year's Futures Game," said Dollander. "It's a tremendous honor to be selected for this game and I'm looking forward to testing myself against the best prospects in baseball."

The ninth overall selection out of the University of Tennessee in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Dollander was Spokane's opening night starter and leads the Northwest League with 92 strikeouts in 62 innings (13.4 K/9). The former Volunteers standout is coming off his best month of the season - posting a 2-0 record with a 2.38 ERA in four June starts - including a seven-inning, no-earned-run gem against the Hillsboro Hops on June 7th at Avista Stadium. A native of Evans, GA, the 22-year-old right-hander is currently ranked as Colorado's top prospect and the No. 37 in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

The 25th annual showcase -- along with the inaugural Futures Skills Showcase -- will feature 39 members of MLB Pipeline's recently updated Top 100 Prospects list, including nine of the 20 best. MLB Network will broadcast the seven-inning game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 13th from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Forty-eight of the 54 players also participated in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout event in March. Twenty-four of them are former first-round picks, including a pair of former No. 2 overall selections in Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones (2022) and Crews (2023). Eight different nations and territories are represented: the United States (41 Futures Gamers), Dominican Republic (six), Venezuela (two) and one each from the Bahamas, Canada, Cuba, Nicaragua and Taiwan. Complete rosters for the Futures Game are available.

