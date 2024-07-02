Pair of Sox Alumni Named to Futures Game Roster

Seattle, WA: Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the 2024 All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 1:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners landed two prospects on the American League roster: catcher Harry Ford and infielder Cole Young.

Ford, 21, is currently the Mariners #2 prospect and the #24 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com). In 71 games with Double-A Arkansas this season, Ford is batting .254 (67x253) with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 29 RBI, 44 walks and 21 stolen bases, getting on base at a .372 clip, slugging .377 with a .749.

The 21-year-old, right-handed hitting catcher put together an excellent month of May this season, batting .304 (28x92) with 15 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 13 RBI, 16 walks and 9 stolen bases, getting on base at a .418 clip, slugging .467 with an .885 OPS.

Ford, who appeared in last year's Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, was selected by the Mariners in the 1st round (12th overall) of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Ford represented Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic in Spring 2023. In 312 career minor league games (2021-c), Ford is batting .263 (304x1154) with 225 runs, 68 doubles, 10 triples, 34 homers, 171 RBI, 244 walks and 71 stolen bases, getting on base at a .407 clip, slugging .428 with an .835 OPS.

Young, 20, is currently the Mariners #1 prospect and the #23 prospect across the Majors (MLB.com). In 69 games with Double-A Arkansas this season, Young is batting .265 (71x268) with 42 runs, 13 doubles, 7 home runs, 33 RBI, 38 walks and 13 stolen bases, getting on base at a .358 clip, slugging .392 with a .750 OPS.

The left-handed hitting shortstop was selected by the Mariners in the 1st round (21st overall) of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania. In 212 career minor league contests (2022-c), the 20-year-old infielder is batting .279 (230x823) with 151 runs, 48 doubles, 10 triples, 20 homers, 109 RBI, 134 walks and 39 stolen bases, getting on base at a .388 clip, slugging .435 with an .823 OPS.

The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Mark DeRosa (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

Additionally, former Mariners third baseman Adrián Beltré will manage the American League Futures Game team. Beltré, who is set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on July 21, appeared in 5 seasons with Seattle (2005-09), winning 2 Gold Glove Awards and averaging 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 79 RBI a season with the Mariners.

