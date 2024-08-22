Emeralds Dazzle in Shutout Victory

Pasco, WA- A night after being shut out by the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Ems answered back with a 7-0 victory for their 4th shutout victory of the season. The Giants 2024 first round draft selection James Tibbs III made his Emeralds debut alongside pitcher Josh Wolf. With the win tonight the series is now tied up at 1 game apiece.

The Ems got the scoring started early in tonight's game. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a leadoff double and Aeverson Arteaga drew a walk to put a pair of runners on with no outs. A couple of batters later Bryce Eldridge stepped into the box looking to drive home the first run of the night. He was able to do much more than that as he slugged his 7th home run as an Emerald to give the Ems the early 3-0 lead. Eldridge's home run had an exit velocity of 109 mph and traveled a whopping 461 feet. Eldridge has been red-hot the past month for Eugene and he hasn't slowed down yet here in Pasco.

Eugene's offensive production tonight came in just the span of a few innings. In the top of the 4th the Emeralds added 4 more runs to their total for their final runs of the night. Szykowny led off the inning with a single and Aeverson Arteaga got his first base hit in an Ems uniform in 2024. Szykowny was able to score on the play and Arteaga got into 2nd base easily. The next batter, James Tibbs III, was able to draw a walk. Eldridge followed it up with a walk and it loaded up the bases. Rodolfo Nolasco hit into a groundout that scored a run for the 2nd run of the night. Sabin Ceballos ripped a double into the outfield gap to score a pair of runs and extend out the Emeralds lead to 7-0.

Those runs proved to be the last runs of the night for either ballclub as both pitching staffs were fantastic the rest of the way. The Emeralds starter Cesar Perdomo had his best outing as an Emerald tonight. He pitched 5 innings on the mound and struck out a career high 10 batters. His Emeralds high in strikeouts heading into tonight was 5, so he was able to double that up. Perdomo earned his 2nd victory of the season.

Eugene's bullpen was great as well as they combined for 4 innings of scoreless baseball. Josh Wolf made his debut in the 6th inning and didn't give up a hit while striking out a batter. Trent Harris pitched the 7th & 8th inning and gave up just 1 hit in 2 innings while striking out a pair of batters. Hunter Dula came into the game to pitch the 9th and struck out 3 batters.

The Emeralds now sit 8 games out of a playoff spot with 16 games left to go in the season. While it's not going to be easy, they took a step in the right direction here tonight. The one good thing about how the 2nd half is shaking out, is the Emeralds get to end the year playing the Vancouver Canadians who currently hold the playoff spot. Eugene is going to need to continue taking care of business here this week and stacking wins if they want to give themselves a chance heading into the season series finale.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night here at Gesa Stadium as they look to take the 2-1 series lead. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for the Ems with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

