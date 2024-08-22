Frogs Fight Back to Even Series

VANCOUVER, BC: First baseman Gabriel Moncada finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored as the AquaSox came from behind for a 7-6 win over Vancouver at Nat Bailey Stadium before a crowd of 4,362.

With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the first, the AquaSox got back-to-back home runs from Jared Sundstrom and Caleb Cali to take a 2-0 lead.

Vancouver tied it in the third inning on a two-run home run from Jace Bohrofen with Jacob Sharp aboard.

The Canadians surged in front in the fifth. AquaSox starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse began the inning by walking Sharp on four pitches. Alex Stone followed with a single to center. Bryce Arnold was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. After Peavyhouse struck out Bohrofen, he surrendered a bases clearing three-run double to Jackson Hornung, which gave Vancouver a 5-2 lead.

Moncada led off the seventh with a double high off the right field wall. He went to third on a single to right by Colin Davis and scored on a groundout from Colt Emerson that pulled the AquaSox to within 5-3.

In the top of the eighth, Moncada came to the plate again with two on and one out, and sent a 3-2 pitch from Vancouver reliever Bo Bonds (3-1) over the wall in right field for just his second home run on the season giving Everett a 6-5 lead.

As it turned out, the AquaSox got a big insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a two-out RBI single by Connor Charping that scored Bill Knight from second base. The Canadians got an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth, but fell a buck short.

Tyler Cleveland (2-1) got the win in relief. He worked a scoreless seventh and struck out three. Cali and Knight had two hits apiece for the AquaSox.

Jason Ruffcorn pitched the ninth inning and earned his fourth save.

