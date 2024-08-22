Roman Angelo Throws Seven No-Hit Innings

August 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro pitching dominated over the Spokane Indians at Hillsboro Ballpark in the Hops' 4-1 win. Roman Angelo had a legendary outing, becoming only the second Hops pitcher to throw seven innings of a no-hitter. Angelo struck out nine batters in his appearance and was pulled from the game with 95 pitches.

Roman Angelo controlled the game from the first inning, striking out the side in his first inning of work. Angelo even got the Rockies #1 prospect, Charlie Condon, to strike out looking.

It did not take long into the game for Gavin Conticello to break the Hops season-single hit record, recording his 117th hit in the first inning. Hillsboro scored twice in the inning, with one run being driven in on a fielder's choice, and the other on a sacrifice fly.

Gino Groover started the third inning with a double, advancing to third on a fly-out. Christian Cerda singled, driving in Groover to put the Hops up 3-0. Manny Peña kept it going, hitting a ground-rule double to score another run, giving Hillsboro a 4-0 lead before the inning ended.

Roman Angelo was beyond excellent, allowing no hits in seven innings. Angelo had 95 pitches after seven innings of work, striking out nine batters. Yordin Chalas took over in the eighth, striking out two and keeping the game scoreless and hitless.

Chalas gave up a hit to the first batter he faced in the ninth inning. A few more ground balls allowed Spokane to score their first run of the game in the top of the ninth. The Hops still took the 4-1 win. The pitching staff combined for eight full innings of no-hit ball.

Gavin Conticello and Manny Peña both went two-for-four. The pitching staff lit up the Spokane batters, striking out eleven hitters.

The Spokane Indians and Hillsboro Hops face off again on Thursday. The pregame show is at 6:50 p.m. with the first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.